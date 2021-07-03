Estás leyendo: Sánchez pone en valor la valentía del PSOE para la concesión de los indultos

Comité Federal del PSOE Sánchez pone en valor la valentía del PSOE para la concesión de los indultos

El secretario general del PSOE, ante el Comité Federal, asegura que ya se empieza a notar otro clima en la relación con Catalunya, "donde la serenidad empieza a imponerse al ruido".

El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con la vicesecretaria general, Adriana Lastra, durante la reunión del Comité Federal del partido que se celebra este sábado en Madrid. Chema Moya / Efe

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, recordando las cartas de Juan Negrín defendiendo el Plan Marshall que daba todo un balón de oxígeno a la dictadura franquista, quiso comparar aquel polémico posicionamiento del histórico dirigente socialista con la decisión tomada por su Gobierno de conceder los indultos a los presos condenados en el 'procés' y destacó "la valentía que ha tenido el PSOE para dar este primer paso", dijo.

Sánchez, ante el Comité Federal de su partido y sabiendo que todavía subsisten diferencias internas por esta decisión, indicó que esta postura del Gobierno sólo busca el camino de la cohesión, la concordia y la convivencia.

El líder socialista admitió que el camino no será fácil, pero indicó que ya se empieza a notar otro clima, "y la serenidad empieza a imponerse sobre el ruido interesado, el debate sustituye al relato demagógico o emocionalmente rotundo de algunos representantes políticos, y las mesas petitorias dejan espacio a los argumentos", afirmó.

