madrid
El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, recordando las cartas de Juan Negrín defendiendo el Plan Marshall que daba todo un balón de oxígeno a la dictadura franquista, quiso comparar aquel polémico posicionamiento del histórico dirigente socialista con la decisión tomada por su Gobierno de conceder los indultos a los presos condenados en el 'procés' y destacó "la valentía que ha tenido el PSOE para dar este primer paso", dijo.
Sánchez, ante el Comité Federal de su partido y sabiendo que todavía subsisten diferencias internas por esta decisión, indicó que esta postura del Gobierno sólo busca el camino de la cohesión, la concordia y la convivencia.
El líder socialista admitió que el camino no será fácil, pero indicó que ya se empieza a notar otro clima, "y la serenidad empieza a imponerse sobre el ruido interesado, el debate sustituye al relato demagógico o emocionalmente rotundo de algunos representantes políticos, y las mesas petitorias dejan espacio a los argumentos", afirmó.
(Habrá ampliación)
