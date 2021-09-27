Lastra pide al PP que en su convención acuerde un cordón sanitario con Vox

La vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, pidió este lunes al PP que en la convención política que celebra esta semana aproveche la ocasión para fijar un cordón sanitario con Vox, y recordó que esta es la postura de todos los partidos alemanes que han obtenido representación parlamentaria frente a la ultraderecha.

Lastra, tras presidir la reunión del comité organizador del 40º Congreso Federal del PSOE, indicó que Pablo Casado habla de ensanchar al Partido Popular, "pero, de momento, sólo está ensanchando a esa ultraderecha, a la que lejos de plantar cara como hacen sus socios europeos, la blanquea y le abre la puerta de las instituciones y le subcontrata sus propuestas", dijo. Para añadir: "Casado busca hacer del PP un sucedáneo de Vox".

La dirigente socialista lamentó que en España no haya una derecha homologable a las derechas europeas y aseguró que la actitud del PP "está poniendo en riesgo la institucionalidad de nuestro país".

Por otra parte, Lastra se refirió a la negociación de los Presupuestos y sin adelantar ni contenidos ni fecha, sí dijo que "se presentarán en tiempo y en forma".

La dirigente socialista asegura que los Presupuestos se presentarán en tiempo y forma

Reconoció que se está negociando a contrarreloj y que el objetivo del Gobierno es negociar con todos los partidos sin excepción, "porque van a ser unos Presupuestos de la recuperación y tienen que ser de todos", dijo.

Finalmente, en cuanto al 40º Congreso confirmó la presencia de los tres exsecretarios generales del PSOE, Felipe González, Joaquín Almunia y José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; así como que al cónclave socialista acudirán destacados dirigentes de la socialdemocracia europea. No obstante, no quiso precisar ni la participación que tendrán los ex dirigentes socialistas, ni los nombres de las personas que acudirán a Valencia.