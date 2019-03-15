Los 'compañeros' de cementerio de Franco: el dictador Trujillo, Carrero Blanco y Arias Navarro

El dictador Francisco Franco no será el único tirano enterrado en el cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo. En este lugar reposan desde el 19 de noviembre de 1970 los restos mortales de Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, conocido como el gran benefactor, que estuvo durante 30 años al frente de las fuerzas armadas de la República Dominicana y ocupó en varias ocasiones, desde 1930, la presidencia de la República. Trujillo falleció en mayo de 1961, a la edad de 69 años tras sufrir un atentado.
Los restos del dictador Francisco Franco serán trasladados a este cementerio madrileño el próximo 10 de junio, tal y como ha anunciado el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, y serán inhumados en el panteón donde también se encuentran los restos de Carmen Polo, viuda del dictador.
En este lugar, además, se encuentran figuras importantes de la dictadura franquista. Es el caso del que fuera presidente del Gobierno durante el franquismo Luis Carrero Blanco, quien también falleció tras un atentado terrorista en diciembre de 1973.
Asimismo, Carlos Arias Navarro, último presidente del Gobierno de la dictadura, también está enterrado aquí.
No son los únicos cargos de la dictadura franquista enterrados en este lugar. También están en El pardo los ministros de la dictadura: Félix Álvarez-Arenas Pacheco, Nemesio Fernández Cuesta Illana, Pablo Martín Alonso, Demetrio Carceller Segura o Pedro Nieto Antúnez.
Además, tal y como señala El Periódico, en el cementerio de El Pardo también están enterrados Francisco Fernández Ordóñez, ministro de Hacienda y Justicia con Adolfo Suárez y de Exteriores con Felipe González, y Juan José Rosó, titular de la cartera de Interior con Suárez y Calvo-Sotelo.
Por último, también está enterrado en este lugar Francisco Tomás y Valiente, que fue presidente del Tribunal Constitucional entre 1986 y 1992. Cuatro años después, en 1996, sería asesinado por la organización terrorista ETA.
