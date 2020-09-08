madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, advirtió de que sin unos nuevos Presupuestos Generales del Estado, "no se se pueden abordar los fondos europeos", afirmó, a la vez que recordó en varias ocasiones que están en juego más de 140.000 millones de euros.
Sánchez, en su comparecencia en el Senado, utilizó varias veces este argumento para pedir el apoyo a las nuevas Cuentas del Estado. "El dinero de Europa no se puede recibir sin tener unos presupuestos aprobados de forma inmediata. Es el método natural para encauzar los 140.000 millones de euros obtenidos en un acuerdo histórico entre todos los Estados miembro"; reiteró.
Además, el jefe del Ejecutivo anunció que serán unos Presupuestos progresistas, "pero serán también unos Presupuestos de país, para todo el país", dijo; y aseguró que su voluntad es conseguir el mayor consenso posible para su aprobación.
El presidente acusó al PP de "bloquear al país" por negarse a negociar los Presupuestos, y recordó que seguimos con unos Presupuestos de hace tres años, "que son inservibles y dañinos", afirmó.
(Habrá ampliación)
