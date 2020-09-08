Estás leyendo: Sánchez advierte de que sin Presupuestos no se pueden abordar los fondos de la UE

Público
Público

Comparecencia en el Senado del presidente del Gobierno Sánchez advierte de que sin Presupuestos no se pueden abordar los fondos de la UE

El presidente del Gobierno asegura que "el dinero de Europa no se puede recibir sin unos Presupuestos aprobados". Garantiza que las Cuentas del Estado serán de una clara orientación progresista, "pero serán unos Presupuestos de país". Acusa al PP de "bloquear al país" y recuerda que las Cuentas del Estado vigentes son "inservibles y dañinas".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, durante una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. E.P./Pool
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, durante una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. E.P./Pool

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, advirtió de que sin unos nuevos Presupuestos Generales del Estado, "no se se pueden abordar los fondos europeos", afirmó, a la vez que recordó en varias ocasiones que están en juego más de 140.000 millones de euros.

Sánchez, en su comparecencia en el Senado, utilizó varias veces este argumento para pedir el apoyo a las nuevas Cuentas del Estado. "El dinero de Europa no se puede recibir sin tener unos presupuestos aprobados de forma inmediata. Es el método natural para encauzar los 140.000 millones de euros obtenidos en un acuerdo histórico entre todos los Estados miembro"; reiteró.

Además, el jefe del Ejecutivo anunció que serán unos Presupuestos progresistas, "pero serán también unos Presupuestos de país, para todo el país", dijo; y aseguró que su voluntad es conseguir el mayor consenso posible para su aprobación.

El presidente acusó al PP de "bloquear al país" por negarse a negociar los Presupuestos, y recordó que seguimos con unos Presupuestos de hace tres años, "que son inservibles y dañinos", afirmó.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público