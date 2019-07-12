Público
Ayuntamiento de València Compromís y PSPV pactan gobernar en coalición en el Ayuntamiento de València

Las formaciones han alcanzado un acuerdo de gobierno en el Consistorio, que tendrá dos vicealcaldías, 47 días después de la celebración de las elecciones municipales del 26 de mayo, en los que se han puesto de manifiesto reiterados desencuentros y desconfianza entre ambos partidos.

El alcalde de València, Joan Ribó (c), conversa con el president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, y con la portavoz socialista, Sandra Gómez,  | EFE

Compromís y el PSPV-PSOE han alcanzado un acuerdo de gobierno en el Ayuntamiento de València, que tendrá dos vicealcaldías, 47 días después de la celebración de las elecciones municipales del 26 de mayo, en los que se han puesto de manifiesto reiterados desencuentros y desconfianza entre ambas formaciones.

Finalmente el acuerdo recoge que haya dos vicealcaldías, una para cada partido, según han anunciado el alcalde, Joan Ribó (Compromís) y la portavoz del grupo socialista, Sandra Gómez, que hasta ahora había reclamado una vicealcaldía únicamente para su partido.

El 26-M, Compromís fue, por primera vez, la fuerza más votada en la ciudad

Joan Ribó fue reelegido alcalde el pasado 15 de junio con los votos de los diez concejales de su partido, Compromís, por primera vez la fuerza más votada en la ciudad, y los siete del PSPV-PSOE, que renunció a presentar una candidatura, lo que dio la mayoría absoluta (17 de 33 concejales) al bloque de izquierdas frente al de derechas.

Pese a ese entendimiento, han sido necesarias en estas casi siete semanas desde las elecciones la celebración de trece jornadas de reuniones de la comisión negociadora para que, al igual que en la pasada legislatura, gobierne la izquierda en la ciudad de Valencia, aunque ahora ya sin Podemos, que se quedó sin representación en los comicios de mayo. 

