El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, interviene durante una sesión plenaria en la Asamblea de Madrid. Joaquin Corchero / Europa Press
El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ha pedido evitar "otro estado de alarma" y ha abogado por "rehacer" la Orden del Ministerio de Sanidad según lo establecido en la resolución del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) para evitar un "choque entre administraciones".

El dirigente de Ciudadanos ha asegurado que coincide con la presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y con el Gobierno de España en que "es necesario tomar medidas para proteger la salud de los madrileños". "Existe una alternativa al choque entre administraciones y es rehacer la Orden según lo establecido en la resolución del TSJM", ha escrito en un mensaje de Twitter, recogido por Europa Press.

Según Aguado, con su propuesta se evitaría "otro estado de alarma", se restringiría "la movilidad en los próximos días para proteger la salud", se cumpliría con la Justicia y se daría "tranquilidad a los ciudadanos", además de "mantener el autogobierno" de la Comunidad de Madrid. "Así se lo he trasladado a la presidenta. Seamos responsables", ha zanjado en la publicación en redes sociales.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha convocado un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario para primera hora de la mañana de este viernes y ha presionado a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, con decretar el estado de alarma en Madrid durante al menos 15 días para doblegar la curva de contagiados por coronavirus.

Sánchez ha hablado con la jefa del Gobierno regional para avisarle de que, si no toma medidas para volver a restringir la movilidad en Madrid o no solicita la declaración del estado de alarma para fijar nuevas medidas junto al Ejecutivo, será el Gobierno central el que lo haga, según ha informado Moncloa.

