"Le van a pedir la independencia, instaurar la república y acabar con la Monarquía y con estos 40 años de paz y prosperidad". Este es el pronóstico de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para el futuro Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez si finalmente pacta con ERC, según recoge NIUS diario.
Así de tajante se ha mostrado la líder popular en rueda de prensa este viernes en sus advertencias al presidente en funciones, al que acusa de "alta traición" por negociar con el partido catalán para formar un nuevo Ejecutivo. Ayuso, asegura no entender para qué quiere Sánchez lograr el apoyo de dicho partido, pues, en su opinión, en el mes de enero "se lo van a comer a él primero" con sus exigencias.
De ERC y las formaciones independentistas, la presidenta ha asegurado que necesitan un país "dividido, instituciones empobrecidas, para que se imponga la ley de la selva del más fuerte y vivir bajo la corruptela constante del independentismo".
Al ser preguntada sobre lo ocurrido este jueves en el Palau de la Música de Barcelona –donde en el concierto de Sant Esteve desplegaron pancartas y banderas esteladas– Ayuso ha lamentado que estas imágenes sean "cada vez más habituales" donde se aprecia "esa tiranía" de los que "quieren imponer una ideología concreta". "Los nacionalistas están acabando con todo mientras se creen que levantando barricadas consiguen algo", ha zanjado.
