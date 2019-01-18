Público
Comunidad de Madrid La candidata del PP en Madrid minimiza la violencia de género: "El hombre es violento con la mujer y con el propio hombre"

Isabel Díaz Ayuso vuelve a rechazar "el feminismo radical que pretende acabar con el hombre"

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, el día que presentada como candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid (JUANJO MARTÍN | EFE)

La candidata del PP para la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha vuelto a rechazar este viernes el feminismo "radicalizado" que "pretende acabar" con el sexo masculino y ha comentado que "el hombre es violento con la mujer y también con el propio hombre", por lo que cree que hay que "poner medidas para todos".

En una entrevista en El programa de Ana Rosa, de Telecinco, la candidata ha dicho que "todas las medidas que se pongan en marcha para prevenir y erradicar la violencia contra las mujeres y contra los hombres son bienvenidas".

"Quiero que no se siga politizando, hombres y mujeres debemos ser iguales ante la ley. No puede haber ventajismo ni por un lado ni por otro", ha manifestado.

En este sentido, ha comentado que hay mujeres que "tienen graves problemas" por la violencia y "están desprotegidas" pero cree que "el hombre es violento con la mujer y también con el propio hombre".

Ayuso ha reconocido que "hay más hombres que asesinan a mujeres que mujeres que asesinan a hombres", pero ha rechazado el "feminismo radical" que "pretende acabar con el hombre".

