El cierre perimetral durará diez días, del 4 al 14 de diciembre. El Gobierno madrileño ya decretó el cierre para el puente de Todos los Santos, en el que se suelen producir un millón de desplazamientos, y de La Almudena.

Control de la Guardia Civil
Miembros de la Guardia Civil realizan un control en la N-403, en el límite entre las comunidades de Castilla y León y Madrid. Raúl Sanchidrián / EFE

El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid cerrará perimetralmente la autonomía durante el puente de la Constitución. En concreto, el cierre perimetral de la región madrileña durará diez días, del viernes 4 al lunes 14 de diciembre.

El viceconsejero de Salud pública, Antonio Zapatero, ha anunciado este viernes en rueda de prensa esta decisión, que se toma con el fin de llegar a la navidad en las mejores condiciones posibles.

La capital recibe durante el puente de la Constitución a muchos turistas de otras regiones para contemplar las luces navideñas de la capital y hacer las compras de navidad.

El Gobierno regional ya adoptó esta misma decisión en los dos últimos puentes, el de Todos los Santos y el de la Almudena, con la intención de salvar la temporada navideña y seguir aplanando la curva de contagios, que en los últimos catorce días presenta una incidencia acumulada de 297 por 100.000 habitantes.

La presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se mostró contraria a los cierres perimetrales más días de los necesarios cuando se decretó el estado de alarma y apostó por que se hicieran únicamente en momentos donde la movilidad era elevada. 

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, acabó cediendo a la petición de la Comunidad pero indicó que en el futuro si se quería un cierre inferior al establecido en el decreto del estado de alarma debía comunicarse primero al Gobierno central.

Durante esta semana, tanto el vicepresidente, Ignacio Aguado, como el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, no han adelantado la decisión pero sí se han mostrado partidarios de actuar "con prudencia".

