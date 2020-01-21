Estás leyendo: Malestar en Ciudadanos por el nombramiento de Miguel Ángel Rodríguez como jefe de Gabinete de Ayuso

Desde el entorno del vicepresidente de la Comunidad, Ignacio Aguado, se lamentan de la decisión y señalan que "es la primera vez que se rompe la unanimidad en el consejo de gobierno".

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso y su vicepresidente Ignacio Aguado durante el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid.(DAVID FERNÁNDEZ | EFE)

Miguel Ángel Rodíguez, conocido dentro del PP como MAR, vuelve a la esfera política de la mano de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. El exportavoz y secretario de Estado de Comunicación con José María Aznar, que ya ejerció como asesor de campaña de Ayuso, será su jefe de Gabinete.

Rodríguez fue muy crítico con Ignacio Aguado, socio de gobierno y vicepresidente de la Comunidad. Denunció que el padre de Aguado se había beneficiado "por la cara" con un contrato de 102.000 euros de la Asamblea de Madrid. Desde el entorno del portavoz madrileño se lamentan de la decisión: "Lo respetamos pero no lo compartimos, así lo hemos manifestado en el consejo de gobierno".

El propio Ignacio Aguado ha señalado en declaraciones a los medios que su formación "ha expresado su disconformidad" durante la reunión del consejo de Gobierno. "Es la primera vez que se rompe la unanimidad en el consejo de gobierno", han indicado fuentes de la formación.

El nuevo jefe de Gabinete de Ayuso se refería a un contrato adjudicado a la empresa del padre de Ignacio Aguado en 2011 para "la renovación tecnológica de la infraestructura de comunicaciones de voz" del Parlamento madrileño. Coyser SA ganó la licitación (negociada sin publicidad) tras imponerse a Siemens Enterprise Communications.

Ciudadanos alegó entonces que las sospechas eran "impresentables y sin ningún tipo de fundamento" y criticaron que no era "la primera vez " que MAR usaba las redes sociales para difamar o realizar ataques machistas.

Además de Ciudadanos, Rodríguez también ha entrado en polémica con Vox. Ante una información que aludía a que la portavoz de la formación ultraderchista en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, y su marido, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, no estaban al día de los pagos en su comunidad de vecinos, el asesor lanzó un "jódete" y les afeó su posición respecto a la comisión de Avalmadrid.

