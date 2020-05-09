madridActualizado:
Las Comunidades Autónomas podrán retrasar o adelantar hasta dos horas la franja de las salidas de los menores, según ha publicado este sábado el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
"Las comunidades autónomas y ciudades autónomas podrán acordar en su ámbito territorial que la franja horaria a la que se refiere el párrafo anterior comience hasta dos horas antes y termine hasta dos horas después, siempre y cuando no se incremente la duración total de dicha franja", reza el documento publicado a primera hora.
El BOE ha divulgado la orden que regula la flexibilización de las medidas de restricción de movimientos y actividades de la fase 1 del plan de desescalada, que se extenderá a partir del lunes para buena parte del territorio y algo más de la mitad de la población.
La orden afecta al territorio completo de Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, País Vasco, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragón, Extremadura y Murcia, así como de Canarias y Baleares, donde se suman todas las islas a las que ya estaban en fase 1 en ambos archipiélagos, y las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla.
La fase 0 sigue vigente en varios puntos
Madrid, Catalunya y Castilla y León, con pequeñas excepciones en sus territorios, seguirán en la fase 0 o de preparación, en la que también permanecerán de momento las provincias castellanomanchegas de Toledo, Ciudad Real y Albacete, las andaluzas de Málaga y Granada y 14 de los 24 departamentos sanitarios de la Comunidad Valenciana.
La orden permite en esta primera fase permite reuniones de hasta 10 personas dentro o fuera del domicilio, la apertura de terrazas de bares hasta el 50 % de su capacidad y de pequeños comercios sin cita previa, velatorios con un número limitado de asistentes o lugares de culto con un tercio de fieles.
