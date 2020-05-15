Estás leyendo: La Comunitat Valenciana pasará a la fase 1 de desescalada

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La Comunitat Valenciana pasará a la fase 1 de desescalada

De esta manera, toda la región se unirá a las pocas zonas de la Comunidad que habían dejado atrás la fase 0 hace una semana.

Última hora en 'Público'.
Última hora en 'Público'.

Actualizado:

efe

La Comunitat Valenciana pasará íntegramente de la fase cero a la fase 1 de la desescalada, según han informado a Efe fuentes cercanas a las negociaciones que se mantienen para abordar este proceso.

Con la Comunitat Valenciana se reunió precisamente este jueves el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, al término de la comparecencia semanal en el Congreso de los Diputados.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú