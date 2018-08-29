La Guardia Civil ha centrado en el ámbito municipal las investigaciones sobre el asesinato del concejal de Izquierda Unida Javier Ardines. Se ha llamado a declarar a una veintena de trabajadores interinos del Ayuntamiento de Llanes con quien el edil había mantenido desencuentros tras convocar una Oferta Pública de Empleo (OPE), según publica El Correo.
El concejal de Costas, Medio Rural y Personal propuso la OPE para sacar a concurso puestos de trabajo que ocupaban varios empleados de forma provisional. Algunos de ellos desde hace dos décadas. Este podría haber sido el motivo para acabar con la vida del político.
Javier Ardines, de 52 años, murió violentamente el pasado 16 de agosto. Así lo comunicó el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias tras la autopsia que confirmaba que el concejal falleció tras recibir diferentes golpes en la cabeza. La Guardia Civil considera que fueron tres personas.
Los investigadores continúan recabando pruebas y testimonios en el entorno del concejal para tratar de encontrar a los autores de un crimen cuyos motivos aún se desconocen, pero apuntan al Ayuntamiento de la localidad asturiana.
Además, el juzgado de Llanes ha decretado el secreto de sumario en las actuaciones que se siguen para esclarecer la muerte del único concejal de IU en el ayuntamiento, cuyo cuerpo fue localizado en las proximidades de la vivienda donde residía, en la localidad de Belmonte de Pría.
