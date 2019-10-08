El concejal de Más Madrid Pablo Soto renuncia a su acta de concejal ante un presunto caso de acoso sexual. En sus redes sociales, el hasta ahora edil de Más Madrid ha explicado que hace una semana le dijeron que "una persona se había sentido acosada" por él.

Una vez que le dieron más información ese mismo día, Soto entendió que se había producido una situación de la que dice no haber sido consciente. Le relataron que unas semanas atrás, cuando estaba tomando unas cervezas tras el trabajo, le pidió a una persona de su entorno laboral, que no logra identificar, que le ayudara a ir al cuarto de baño.

Pablo Soto tiene una minusvalía importante, que le hace ir en silla de ruedas y que requiere de la ayuda de otras personas para determinadas tareas."Si no puedo hacerlo solo (ir al baño), normalmente se lo pido a alguien de máxima confianza. Y si no, sencillamente, me aguanto", ha descrito. Sin embargo, no recuerda haber pedido ayuda para esa situación ese día. "Según me contaron, algo le dije a esa persona mientras estábamos en el baño. Todavía no sé exactamente qué, que tenía tono o significado sexual", ha explicado.