No es la primera vez que Gonzalo Martín, concejal de Vox en Torrelodones, aparece conduciendo en una videollamada. Ya lo hizo antes el 20 de abril en una junta de portavoces también telemática

Rodeado en rojo, Gonzalo Martín, concejal de Vox, al volante en el pleno de Torrelodones. (TWITTER)

El Ayuntamiento de Torrelodones celebró este pasado martes su primer pleno telemático. Todos los concejales estaban llamados a participar por videoconferencia. Además, en un ejercicio de transparencia, el pleno fue retransmitido en directo. Hasta ahí todo fue normal. Lo que ya no lo fue tanto fue que uno de los concejales del consistorio, en concreto el de Vox, Gonzalo Martín,  decidió participar en el pleno telemático conduciendo desde su coche

Lo cuenta El Español, medio que en su información asegura, citando fuentes municipales de Torrelodones, que "no es la primera vez" que el concejal de Vox aparece conduciendo en una videollamada. Ya lo hizo antes el 20 de abril en una junta de portavoces también telemática. Entonces a nadie pareció llamarle la atención el hecho de que el edil de Vox se tomara tan a la ligera sus obligaciones.

Además, por si esto fuera poco, Martín llega tarde a la mayoría de los plenos, añade El Español, que informa que que el edil de Vox tiene "un trabajo muy absorbente más allá de sus labores como concejal en el Ayuntamiento".

