Manifestación Colón La concentración de Colón se desinfla: 45.000 personas frente al millón de 2017

A la manifestación convocada este domingo por Partido Popular y Ciudadanos -al menos, oficialmente-, bajo el lema Por una España unida, elecciones ya han acudido 45.000 personas según cifras de la Delegación del Gobierno.

A la manifestación convocada este domingo por Partido Popular y Ciudadanos -al menos, oficialmente-, bajo el lema Por una España unida, elecciones ya han acudido 45.000 personas según cifras de la Delegación del Gobierno. Una cifra llamativa, pero se queda muy lejos de otras manifestaciones históricas de la derecha, como la de 2005 contra el Ejecutivo de Zapatero que reunió, según la Policía Nacional, a 240.000 personas en Madrid. Lo mismo ocurre si comparamos las cifras de asistencia de la multitudinaria manifestación de Barcelona de 2017, la cual acogió a un millón de personas, según la Delegación del Gobierno.

