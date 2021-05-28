Estás leyendo: PP, Vox y Cs reeditarán la foto de Colón en una concentración contra los indultos del procés convocada por Rosa Díez

La plataforma Unión 78, creada por la fundadora de UPyD, llama a concentrarse en Madrid el domingo 13 de junio.

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal (1i), el líder del PP, Pablo Casado (3i), y el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (2d), el 10 de febrero de 2019, posan en la plaza de Colón de Madrid, en protesta por el diálogo de Pedro Sánchez con los independenti
Santiago Abascal, Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera, en la foto de Colón tomada en 2019. — EUROPA PRESS.

Los partidos PP, Vox y Cs estarán presentes en la concentración convocada por la plataforma Unión 78 en la madrileña plaza de Colón el domingo 13 de junio en contra de los indultos que previsiblemente concederá el Gobierno a los líderes del procés.

Se repite así la famosa foto de Colón, primero contra Sánchez y después contra el independentismo, que unió a las tres derechas. Sin embargo, algunas cosas han cambiado respecto a la imagen de febrero de 2019: Ciudadanos está en caída libre y Albert Rivera ya no es el líder del partido naranja.

Las tres derechas confirman su presencia

Fuentes de la dirección nacional del PP han informado de que el partido "estará presente" en esa concentración de protesta convocada por la plataforma fundada por la expresidenta de UPyD Rosa Díez.

Por su parte, el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha indicado en un tuit que apoyan "sin matices" esa convocatoria.

"Es importante que los españoles, más allá de las siglas de los partidos, nos unamos contra este atropello a la legalidad, a la justicia, a la democracia y a la unidad de España", ha manifestado Santiago Abascal en un tuit en el que retuitea otro de Díez y añade la frase "Nos vemos en Colón" y las etiquetas #13J y #PlazaDeColón.

Begoña Villacís, vicealcaldesa de Madrid (Ciudadanos), también se sumará: "Allí estaré. Y los políticos debemos entender que esta movilización será un éxito mayor si los partidos renunciamos a patrimonializarla".

"Unión 78 convoca a la ciudadanía a una concentración contra la concesión de indultos a los condenados por sedición en Catalunya, y en apoyo al Poder Judicial, atacado por el Gobierno Sánchez, y en defensa de la igualdad ante la ley de todos los españoles, sin excepción", reza el texto de los organizadores.

La plataforma de Rosa Díez considera "muy graves los ataques del Gobierno y de los partidos que lo apoyan -incluidos los separatistas empeñados en destruir la Nación-, a la división de poderes y a la igualdad ante la ley, indispensables en cualquier verdadera democracia", reza un comunicado de Unión 78.

