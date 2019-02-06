Público
Concentración contra Sánchez La Delegación de Gobierno autoriza la manifestación del PP contra Sánchez

Rivera y Abascal han anunciado que también estarán presentes para expresar la "repulsa" y el "rechazo" de aceptar un "relator" en la mesa de partidos sobre Catalunya. 

Manifestación convocada el pasado 28 de octubre por la Fundación DENAES para la defensa de la Nación española, en la plaza de Colón de Madrid, para reivindicar la unidad de España y la Constitución. EFE/ Javier López

La Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid ha autorizado la concentración comunicada este miércoles por el PP para este domingo en la Plaza de Colón de Madrid para expresar la "repulsa" y el "rechazo" a la decisión del presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez, de aceptar un "relator" en la mesa de partidos sobre Catalunya.

La petición de concentración del PP, que se celebrará entre las 11 y las 14 horas, ha llegado vía urgente esta mañana a la Delegación del Gobierno. Diez minutos después ha llegado una solicitud similar de Ciudadanos (Cs), por lo que les han indicado que ese espacio y horario ya había sido reservado para la del PP, según han informado fuentes del departamento gubernativo.

Cs y Vox también llaman a manifestarse

Aparte del PP, también el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha convocado a los españoles a manifestarse contra las cesiones que, a su juicio, está haciendo el presidente del Gobierno al independentismo. "Hay que frenar a Sánchez en las calles", ha enfatizado.

De la misma manera, Vox ha convocado también a todos los españoles a concentrarse este domingo en Colón para mostrar el rechazo al "traidor" Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, después de que haya aceptado un relator en las negociaciones en Catalunya.

El líder de PP, Pablo Casado, ha señalado, en su acto en Cuenca, que iba a "proceder ahora a hablar con Ciudadanos" y con "otros partidos". "Bienvenidos sean todos", ha dicho, para añadir que espera que la Delegación del Gobierno les permita manifestarse porque deben ir "todos conjuntamente". El departamento que dirige José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes les ha respondido afirmativamente.

