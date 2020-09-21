Estás leyendo: Concentración vecinal contra la apertura de un nuevo local de apuestas en Madrid

En directo Concentración vecinal contra la apertura de un nuevo local de apuestas en Madrid

Colectivos vecinales del barrio madrileño de Aluche protestan contra la apertura de un nuevo local de apuestas.

ludopatía
Cartel contra las casas de apuestas y el juego online que fomentan la ludopatía. / EDU PARRA (EP).

MADRID

