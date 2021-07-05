Estás leyendo: Isa Serra recurrirá la sentencia del Supremo al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos

La condena a Isa Serra Isa Serra recurrirá la sentencia del Supremo al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos

Los abogados de la portavoz de Podemos también estudian la posibilidad de poner una queja ante el Alto Tribunal por la filtración la pasada semana de la sentencia a 'Okdiario'. La dirigente pide trabajar para desbloquear la renovación del CGPJ para que "la derecha no siga utilizando al Poder Judicial como ariete".

Isa Serra, Pablo Fernández
Los portavoces de Podemos, Isa Serra y Pablo Fernández, este lunes en la sede del partido. David Fernández / EFE

madrid

La portavoz y secretaria de Discurso y Formación de Podemos, Isa Serra, recurrirá ante el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que la condena a 19 meses de cárcel y la inhabilita para el cargo público por su participación en la paralización de un desahucio. Así lo ha anunciado la propia Serra en una rueda de prensa que ha celebrado este lunes en la sede de la formación morada junto al también portavoz del partido Pablo Fernández.

La decisión de Serra llega después de que este lunes se haya dado a conocer oficialmente que la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la condena de 1 año y 7 meses de prisión e inhabilitación especial para el derecho de sufragio pasivo durante el tiempo de la condena a la exdiputada de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid por un delito de atentado por su participación en unos incidentes con la Policía Municipal de Madrid el 31 de enero de 2014, tras producirse un desahucio en el barrio de Lavapiés.

Antes, la pasada semana, el medio Okdiario filtraba el resultado de la sentencia antes incluso de que la propia afectada conociese la resolución del Supremo, un hecho que ha motivado que los abogados de la portavoz de Podemos estén estudiando la posibilidad de elevar una queja ante el Alto Tribunal.

