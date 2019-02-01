Público
Condenado el 'Kichi' Condenado el alcalde de Cádiz por calumnias al anterior gobierno del PP

José María González, el 'Kichi,  debe pagar una multa de 5.400 euros por asegurar en una asamblea de vecinos que el anterior equipo de gobierno municipal suministró "a sabiendas" agua contaminada al barrio de Loreto.

José María González, 'Kichi'./ EFE

La Audiencia Provincial de Cádiz ha condenado al alcalde de la ciudad, José María González, el 'Kichi'  a pagar una multa de 5.400 euros por un delito de calumnias por asegurar en una asamblea de vecinos que el anterior equipo de gobierno municipal, del PP, suministró "a sabiendas" agua contaminada al barrio de Loreto.

En julio de 2018, el Juzgado de lo Penal número 5 de Cádiz absolvió al primer edil, a su jefe de Gabinete y a un exconcejal, de este delito, pero la sentencia fue recurrida por la acusación particular, encabezada por la exalcaldesa popular de Cádiz Teófila Martínez.

En una sentencia recurrible ahora ante el Tribunal Supremo, la Audiencia Provincial estima el recurso y condena ahora al alcalde, que deberá indemnizar además con un total de 6.000 euros a la exalcaldesa y al expresidente de Aguas de Cádiz y exconcejal popular, Ignacio Romaní, así como a la publicación a su costa de la sentencia en los mismos medios en que se publicó la noticia a que dieron lugar sus declaraciones.

(Habrá ampliación)

