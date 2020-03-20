barcelona
El conseller de Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Buch, ha anunciado este viernes que el Govern ha creado un "certificado autorresponsable" para garantizar que las personas que se desplazan durante el confinamiento lo hacen por razones permitidas.
Este documento estará disponible a partir de la noche de este mismo viernes y será efectivo a partir del lunes, ha explicado Buch en una entrevista en 324 recogida por Europa Press, en la que ha asegurado que se trata de un "ejercicio de confianza en la ciudadanía".
"Pero si un ciudadano opta por querer engañar a los cuerpos policiales, habrá la sanción correspondiente", ha advertido Buch sobre este documento, que incluye diversas opciones para salir a la vía pública que el ciudadano debe marcar, para indicar la razón de su desplazamiento.
El documento incluye las opciones de ir a adquirir alimentos, acudir a un centro sanitario, desplazarse al lugar de trabajo, volver a su residencia habitual, asistir a personas que lo requieren, ir a una entidad financiera y una causa de fuerza mayor.
El ciudadano debe especificar la dirección de origen, la de destino y sus datos personales en este documento, que "facilitará el trabajo del ciudadano y de los cuerpos policiales que velan por el cumplimiento de este confinamiento".
