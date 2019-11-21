El 68% de los españoles apuesta por solucionar el conflicto en Catalunya con diálogo y negociación, aunque la mayoría -un 46,8%- opta por que este diálogo sea dentro del marco de la Constitución, mientras que el 21,2% cree que debe ser sin límites, según una encuesta del Centro de Estudios de Opinión (CEO) de la Generalitat.
Así lo refleja la encuesta Percepción sobre el debate territorial en España, elaborada entre el 9 de septiembre y el 17 de octubre con una muestra de 3.600 personas, un margen de error de 1,68, la primera que hace el CEO a ciudadanos del resto de España y que fue encargada por la Conselleria de Presidencia de la Generalitat, que ha presentado la portavoz del Govern, Meritxell Budó, en rueda de prensa.
A la pregunta de qué es más necesario para las relaciones entre Catalunya y el resto del Estado, el 23,4% de los encuestados defiende que sea una política de mano dura por parte del Gobierno español, mientras que el 3,2% opta por la política unilateral por parte del Govern, el 3,7% no lo sabe y el 1,8% no contesta.
((HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN))
