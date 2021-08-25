El presidente de Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, anunció que el objetivo que se ha fijado con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, es el retorno asistido a Marruecos de todos los menores que están en Ceuta, "de acuerdo con la interpretación legal que hacen los jueces y en el menor tiempo posible", afirmó el dirigente ceutí.

Juan Jesús Vivas, tras reunirse durante más de una hora con el presidente del Gobierno en La Moncloa, no tuvo reparos en reconocer la labor que está haciendo el Ejecutivo en este asunto y la absoluta sintonía con el presidente del Gobierno en cómo afrontar este problema. "Este es un asunto de Estado", insistió en varias ocasiones.

El presidente de Ceuta afirmó que la situación de los menores en Ceuta es insostenible, "porque los menores no están actualmente en las debidas condiciones".

De momento, no se ha planteado el traslado de los menores a la Península

Vivas indicó que, de momento, no se ha planteado el traslado de los menores a la península y, por ello, el compromiso del Gobierno es dotar de más recursos al Gobierno de la comunidad autónoma para paliar la actual situación. Y añadió: "Cuantos más medios se pongan en la resolución de expedientes, antes se podrá terminar".

El presidente de Ceuta no quiso polemizar ni con las declaraciones del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska; que no se siente desautorizado por lo ocurrido; ni echar culpas a la Delegación del Gobierno, mostrando en todo momento un tono conciliador. "No veo motivos para polemizar", insistió.

También aseguró que tampoco ve discrepancias con la postura que a nivel estatal mantiene el Partido Popular, "que también es favorable a la devolución de los menores a Marruecos", insistió.