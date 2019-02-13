Público
Corrupción del PP El PSOE libra a Rajoy de tener que dar explicaciones en la comisión de la 'caja b'del PP

Mientras PP y el PSOE se han pronunciado a favor del cierre de la comisión, Unidos Podemos y Ciudadanos se han manifestado en contra. Ante el empate, el voto decisivo estaba en manos del presidente Pedro Quevedo, que también ha apoyado poner fin a los trabajos.

El expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy. / EUROPA PRESS

La comisión de investigación del Congreso sobre la financiación ilegal del PP ha decidido este miércoles finalizar sus trabajos sin llegar a citar al expresidente del Gobierno y del PP Mariano Rajoy, según indicaron fuentes parlamentarias.

Los grupos parlamentarios que estaban en la oposición cuando arrancaron las pesquisas en mayo de 2017 acordaron que el entonces jefe del Ejecutivo fuera el último en comparecer ante los comisionados, pero finalmente ese compromiso no se ha ejecutado.

En la reunión que han mantenido los miembros de la Mesa y los portavoces de la comisión, ha triunfado la posición de no celebrar más comparecencias para ponerse ya a redactar las conclusiones de la investigación, que deberán estar aprobadas antes del 11 marzo, cuando finaliza el plazo para que concluyan sus trabajos.

A favor del cierre de la comisión se han pronunciado el PP y el PSOE, mientras que Unidos Podemos y Ciudadanos se han manifestado en contra. En esa situación de empate, el voto decisivo estaba en manos del presidente, el diputado de Nueva Canarias, Pedro Quevedo, socio electoral del PSOE, que ha también ha apoyado poner fin a los trabajos.

