El Congreso avala a Arnaldo y al resto de candidatos para el Constitucional con varios diputados díscolos

MADRIDActualizado:
El Congreso ha avalado a Enrique Arnaldo y a los otros tres candidatos para el Tribunal Constitucional, Concepción Espejel, Inmaculada Montalbán y Juan Ramón Sáez, con los votos de la mayoría de diputados de PSOE, PP y Unidas Podemos.
Si bien, el polémico candidato propuesto por los conservadores ha recibido 232 votos a favor, cinco menos que Concepción Espejel y ocho menos que Inmaculada Montalbán y Juan Ramón Sáez. En total, se han emitido 249 votos en dicha votación, de los cuales ocho han sido en blanco y uno nulo.
Y es que, las tres formaciones que pactaron las candidaturas, PSOE (120), Unidas Podemos (34, ya que el escaño de Alberto Rodríguez aún no ha sido ocupado) y PP (88), y al menos los diputados de Compromís (1), Foro Asturias (1), Coalición Canaria (1), PRC (1) han confirmado que han emitido sus votos de forma secreta y telemática.
No obstante, solo los dos candidatos propuestos por el Gobierno, Montalbán y Sáez, han cosechado 240 votos, mientras que la jueza de la Audiencia Nacional ha obtenido 237 y Arnaldo ha sido el que menos votos favorables ha logrado (232).
Por tanto, estos resultados evidencian que ha habido varios diputados díscolos, además del parlamentario socialista Edón Elorza, que ha comunicado su decisión de romper la disciplina de grupo al no apoyar la elección de Arnaldo "en defensa del prestigio y la dignidad de las instituciones del TC y Congreso".
[Habrá ampliación]
