Estás leyendo: El Congreso debate las enmiendas a la totalidad al proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado 2021

Público
Público

PGE 2021 El Congreso debate las enmiendas a la totalidad al proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado 2021

Tras los contactos mantenidos entre el Gobierno de coalición y los diferentes grupos del arco parlamentario, todo apunta a que el proyecto pasará esta primera prueba, a pesar de cosechar siete vetos.

28/10/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo este miércoles en el Congreso para dar cuenta de la gestión de la pandemia, un día antes de que el Gobierno lleve al Congreso la prórroga
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante una de sus intervenciones en el Congreso. Chema Moya / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Sigue en directo con Público TV la sesión de los PGE en el Congreso:

Sesión del 11 de noviembre de 2020

Sesión del 12 de noviembre de 2020

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público