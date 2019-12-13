Público
Congreso de los Diputados Los periodistas parlamentarios no darán sus premios a los electos por falta de candidatos

La situación de parálisis política que vive el país tras la repetición de elecciones ha hecho que se anule la tradicional entrega de galardones a diputados y senadores por parte de la Asociación de Periodistas Parlamentarios.  

Vista general del Congreso de los Diputados durante la sesión de constitución de las Cortes para la XIV Legislatura. / EP

Los periodistas parlamentarios han cancelado su tradicional entrega de premios anual a diputados y senadores por falta de candidatos. Una anulación anecdótica, pero, no obstante, representativa del bloqueo político que España ha vivido durante este año que esta cerca de acabar.

Con la repetición de elecciones y la incapacidad de los partidos para formar un nuevo Gobierno, la Asociación de Periodistas Parlamentarios (APP) se ha quedado sin políticos electos a los que premiar, tal y como informa La Vanguardia.

Ello se debe a que el mes de enero es inhábil en el Congreso, por lo que la actividad parlamentaria de este año ha quedado reducida a apenas dos semanas –las comprendidas entre el arranque parlamentario el 1 de febrero hasta el 15 del mismo mes en el que Pedro Sánchez convocó elecciones–. Es más, de no formarse un Ejecutivo antes del nuevo año, 2019 se cerraría sin que el Congreso hubiera celebrado un solo pleno durante los doce meses. 

Tradicionalmente, la APP convoca cada diciembre una cena en el hotel Palace de Madrid para otorgar galardones –entre los que se incluyen títulos como 'el azote de la oposición o el Gobierno' o 'mejor relación con la prensa'– a los parlamentarios más destacados. No obstante, este año esa cena no tendrá lugar, algo que ya sucedió en 2015 debido a la proximidad de unas elecciones, que se celebraron el 20 de diciembre, y la consecuente imposibilidad de cuadrar las agendas de periodistas y políticos.

