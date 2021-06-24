Estás leyendo: El Congreso insta al Gobierno a ampliar las prestaciones a padres y madres en caso de muerte perinatal o gestacional

El Congreso insta al Gobierno a ampliar las prestaciones a padres y madres en caso de muerte perinatal o gestacional

Joan Baldoví se ha comprometido a llevar a debate al Congreso la falta de protocolos sanitarios y psicológicos para la atención de las madres y padres afectados por la muerte perinatal y gestacional.

Mujer embarazada. Pixabay

La comisión de trabajo del Congreso de los Diputados ha aprobado una Proposición no de Ley de Compromís por la que insta al Gobierno a ampliar las prestaciones por nacimiento a las madres y los padres que padezcan supuestos de muerte perinatal o gestacional.

La iniciativa ha salido adelante con una transaccional entre Compromís y PSOE y con los votos favorables del PP, Podemos, ERC, PNV, Ciudadanos, Bildu y la abstención de Vox.

Con esta propuesta se pretende que todas las madres y padres, independientemente de su capacidad adquisitiva, puedan disponer de un tiempo de recuperación física y psicológica cuando el feto muere dentro del vientre de su madre, cuando el bebé muere al poco tiempo de nacer o cuando una madre tiene que interrumpir su embarazo por razones de salud.

"Al dolor físico y psicológico derivado de la muerte perinatal, hay que añadir las carencias que existen en la regulación laboral. Se producen así situaciones en las cuales las madres y padres no encuentran un reconocimiento que los permita asumir el luto, y disfrutar de una recuperación física y psicológica ante la pérdida de su bebé", explica Compromís en la exposición de motivos.

El portavoz de Compromís en el Congreso, Joan Baldoví, se ha mostrado "satisfecho" con la aprobación de la propuesta que "busca ampliar los derechos de los progenitores en casos de muerte perinatal y gestacional y así no doblar su sufrimiento".

Baldoví también se ha comprometido a llevar a debate al Congreso la falta de protocolos sanitarios y psicológicos para la atención de las madres y padres afectados por la muerte perinatal y gestacional. 

