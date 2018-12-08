Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Congreso del Partido de los Socialistas Europeos Sánchez alerta de la extrema derecha de cara a las elecciones europeas y pide "hacer más"

"No se puede ser proeuropeo y apoyarse en fuerzas antieuropeistas para gobernar", ha dicho el presidente, en referencia al posible pacto en Andalucía de Cs y PP con el partido de extrema derecha Vox.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el XI Congreso del Partido de los Socialistas Europeos (PSE)./EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el XI Congreso del Partido de los Socialistas Europeos (PSE)./EFE

El presidente del Gobierno y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, alertó este sábado a la familia socialdemócrata del "malestar" ciudadano de cara a las elecciones europeas y del auge de la extrema derecha como uno de sus "síntomas", al tiempo que pidió autocrítica para combatirlo.

"Tenemos que hacer mucho más", dijo Sánchez, que llamó a "reflexionar" y a pensar que "todo no está bien" de cara a los comicios de mayo, durante su intervención en el XI Congreso del Partido de los Socialistas Europeos (PSE), con el que ha arrancado en Lisboa la precampaña de los socialdemócratas a las elecciones a la Eurocámara del próximo 26 de mayo.

Sánchez se refirió a la situación tras las elecciones andaluzas del pasado domingo y aludió al posible pacto que PP y Ciudadanos podrían estar a punto de inaugurar en España con Vox, aunque no se ha referido a éste como un partido de extrema derecha, sino antieuropeísta.

"Nosotros lo tenemos claro, otras fuerzas en España no lo tienen tan claro. No se puede ser proeuropeo y apoyarse en fuerzas antieuropeistas para gobernar", ha criticado.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad