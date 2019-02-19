La última comparecencia de Pedro Sánchez en lo que queda de legislatura versará sobre Venezuela, Bréxit y sociedades instrumentales, así lo ha anunciado este martes la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Dolors Monsterrat. Los conservadores han conseguido los apoyos necesarios en todas sus peticiones a excepción de la que trataba sobre el diálogo del Ejecutivo socialista con la Generalitat de Catalunya, en la que se han quedado solos junto a Ciudadanos.
En el caso de Venezuela, los 'populares' -al igual que los de Rivera- exigen que Sánchez explique "sin medias palabras" su posición ante la situación que vive Venezuela y critican que el reconocimiento a Juan Guaidó llega "tarde".
Desde Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), alegan que repetirán lo que ya dijeron al ministro Josep Borrell en comisión. "La inmensa hipocresía de definir a determinados 'tiranos' mientras se mantienen negocios con regímenes que no respetan derechos humanos", subrayan fuentes de la formación.
Las comparecencia de Sánchez por las sociedades de cuatro de miembros de su Gobierno (los ministros Isabel Celáa, Nadia Calviño y Pedro Duque y la secretaria de Estado de Deporte María José Rienda) y por el Brexit ya habían sido aceptadas por la Junta de Portavoces, por lo que sólo restaba que se fijara la fecha.
La sesión de control del próximo miércoles 27 coincidirá, además, con la visita del presidente de Perú, Martín Vizcarra, a España. La presencia del Jefe de Estado peruano obligará a parar el pleno al mediodía -en el punto en el que se encuentre- y se retomará una vez Vizcarra abandone el Congreso.
Antes del 5 de marzo -fecha en la que se disuelven las Cortes por la convocatoria electoral del 28 de abril- comparecerá también la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, a petición de Ciudadanos. La formación naranja demanda conocer los motivos por los que ha "paralizado" la inscripción de menores nacidos por vientres de alquiler en el extranjero
