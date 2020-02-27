El Congreso prevé aprobar este jueves el techo de gasto como primer paso de los Presupuestos

El Gobierno reunirá este jueves los apoyos necesarios para aprobar el límite de gasto no financiero en el que se moverán los Presupuestos Generales del Estado. Tras unas semanas de negociaciones, que se han apurado hasta el último día (y que continúan con algunos partidos, como JxCat), se prevé que la Cámara Baja facilite la aprobación del denominado techo de gasto.

El miércoles, el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, aseguró que su partido no tomaría una decisión sobre esta cuestión hasta "el último minuto". Este jueves a la entrada del Pleno, el diputado catalán no ha avanzado la posición de su grupo, pero, con sus declaraciones, ha dejado la puerta abierta a que ERC, al menos, facilite la aprobación del límite de gasto no financiero.

"Se están cumpliendo los acuerdos. Ayer nos sentamos en la mesa de diálogo. Hoy hay una votación importante que puede abrir una senda más importante, la de la negociación de los Presupuestos. Ver gente diferente hablando y no encarcelándose es una buena noticia", ha asegurado Rufián.

La portavoz del Grupo Socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, se ha mostrado más que optimista con la votación que tendrá lugar en el Congreso. "Hemos trabajado intensamente y bien", ha asegurado.

((Habrá ampliación))