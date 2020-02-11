Estás leyendo: El Congreso publicará la hoja de servicios del torturador franquista Billy El Niño

Billy el Niño El Congreso publicará la hoja de servicios del torturador franquista Billy El Niño

La semana pasada PSOE y Unidas Podemos unieron sus votos para rechazar la propuesta de EH Bildu haciendo caso a un informe de los letrados del Congreso. El grupo confederal admitió después que fue un "error".

'Billy el Niño', exinspector de la policía de Franco. | EFE
MADRID

PÚBLICO

El Congreso tramitará finalmente la publicación de la hoja de servicios del torturador franquista conocido como Billy el Niño. Según la cadena SER, la Cámara Baja hará pública la información relativa a las condecoraciones y reconocimientos recibidos por este torturador durante la dictadura y que ya ha sido publicada en prensa. 

Sin embargo, no se informará de todo el expediente y se mantendrán secretos datos personales de Antonio González Pacheco, ya que los letrados de la Cámara consideran que sería ilegal.

(Habrá ampliación)

