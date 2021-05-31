Estás leyendo: El consejero andaluz de la presidencia afirma que las autonómicas serán el 27 de noviembre de 2022

Público
Público

El consejero andaluz de la presidencia afirma que las autonómicas serán el 27 de noviembre de 2022

"¿Quiere una fecha de las próximas elecciones? 27 de noviembre de 2022 porque es el último domingo que se podrían convocar, agotando la legislatura", ha asegurado Elías Bendodo

Elías Bendodo, consejero de la Presidencia.
Elías Bendodo, consejero de la Presidencia.  Junta de Andalucía

málaga

El consejero de la Presidencia, Administración Pública e Interior, Elías Bendodo, ha querido zanjar este lunes la cuestión de un posible adelanto electoral en Andalucía y ha fijado las próximas elecciones para el 27 de noviembre de 2022 "último domingo que se podrían convocar agotando la legislatura", insistiendo en que el Gobierno andaluz "es estable y tiene un mandato de los ciudadanos".

"¿Quiere una fecha de las próximas elecciones? 27 de noviembre de 2022 porque es el último domingo que se podrían convocar, agotando la legislatura", ha asegurado Bendodo en declaraciones a los periodistas antes de asistir a la inauguración de la sala de exposiciones temporales del Museo de Málaga Eugenio Chicano.

Bendodo ha esperado que "con este mensaje queda ya zanjada toda esta historia del adelanto electoral", incidiendo en que "este Gobierno es estable, tiene un mandato de los ciudadanos para dotar de estabilidad a Andalucía y cambiar todo lo que era el pasado y eso hay que hacerlo durante cuatro años y ese es el mandato de esta legislatura".

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público