El consejero de Justicia de Madrid carga contra el estado de alarma: "No protege a Madrid sino al resto de España"

Madrid
El consejero madrileño de Justicia, Interior y Víctimas, Enrique López, ha recriminado al Gobierno que la aplicación del estado de alarma en la Comunidad está dirigida a "proteger al resto de España de Madrid y no a proteger a Madrid".
En una entrevista en EsRadio, López ha asegurado que está "decepcionado" con el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, aunque ha añadido que hay que dejar las "batallas políticas y volver a la senda del diálogo y la lealtad, por los ciudadanos”.
El consejero madrileño ha reiterado que las medidas aplicadas por el Ejecutivo regional "estaban funcionado" y ha insistido en que la ciudad de Madrid es "tan grande y tiene tal diversidad poblacional que no se puede tratar como si fuera un conjunto".
Por otro lado, ha afirmado que el Ejecutivo regional va a pedir cada día que pase la finalización del estado de alarma porque es una medida "difícil de entender" y la considera "un chantaje".
El Gobierno ha decretado este viernes el estado de alarma en la Comunidad de Madrid, después de que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia (TSJM) aceptara a trámite las cautelares presentadas por el Ejecutivo regional y tumbase las medidas restrictivas acordadas a través de una orden ministerial.
Una medida extraordinaria que ha adoptado el Consejo de Ministros, reunido esta mañana de urgencia y en vísperas del puente del Pilar, que decreta el confinamiento perimetral de nueve municipios aparte de otras medidas restrictivas.
Estos nueve municipios, cuya movilidad queda limitada desde la publicación del real decreto en el BOE, a las 16.50 horas, son Madrid, Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Leganés, Móstoles, Parla y Torrejón de Ardoz.
