La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha reconocido este viernes que al Ejecutivo le preocupa el auge de Vox que preconizan las encuestas preelectorales en Andalucía porque el ideario de la formación de ultraderecha es "anticonstitucional". "Casi todo lo que dice es inconstitucional", ha señalado la 'número dos' del Gobierno.

La vicepresidenta ha recordado que incluso el PP hace afirmaciones que están "muy fuera de la Constitución", como cuando su líder, Pablo Casado, afirma que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, es "ilegítimo".

"No te puedes llamar constitucionalista cuando al presidente constitucional de España le llamas ilegítimo", ha advertido Calvo, que ha precisado no obstante que esto no significa que el Ejecutivo no vaya a hablar con el líder del PP de asuntos que precisan de su apoyo, como la reforma de la Constitución que propone el Gobierno para acotar el aforamiento de los políticos.

En el Gobierno dan credibilidad a los sondeos que apuntan que Vox está en alza, con algunas encuestas que le dan hasta cinco escaños en el Parlamento andaluz.

Sin embargo, desligan el resultado de las elecciones en Andalucía de este próximo domingo de la convocatoria de los comicios generales, como ha asegurado Calvo en la rueda de prensa.

Calvo ha reconocido que, como ha apuntado Sánchez, en caso de que el Ejecutivo no consiga aprobar unos nuevos Presupuestos para 2019, en ese caso la Legislatura se acortará. Pero en el entorno del presidente se sostiene que cuando el presidente se refiere a un posible adelanto electoral, piensa en el otoño de 2019, y no antes.