La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, insistió en pedir este viernes al Partido Popular y a Ciudadanos “responsabilidad” para facilitar la investidura la investidura de Pedro Sánchez y para que haya un Gobierno cuanto antes.

Celaá recordó que no hay otra alternativa y dijo que no se van a cansar de reclamar dicha abstención, "porque todavía queda tiempo", dijo; aunque siguió manteniendo que el objetivo del candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno es celebrar la sesión de investidura en julio.

La portavoz del Gobierno indicó que piden a PP y Ciudadanos que no bloqueen "por una cuestión de Estado", por lo que entendió que no tienen que ofrecerles nada a cambio ni abrir una negociación con ambas formaciones, "además, creo que ni PP ni Ciudadanos están esperando ninguna oferta nuestra o, al menos, no lo han manifestado públicamente"; precisó.

El llamamiento a facilitar la investidura también lo hizo extensivo a Unidas Podemos, aunque dentro del marco de negociación que se está produciendo con el PSOE. Celaá dio muestras de estar muy alejada de esta negociación, porque dijo no saber si Pablo Iglesias había contestado ni si se va a producir otra reunión y en qué fecha.

También dijo desconocer si la oferta de Gobierno de cooperación hecha por el candidato del Ejecutivo era definitiva. "Ustedes conocen como son las negociaciones. Pero no puedo decir si esto es una oferta cerrada, eso corresponderá decirlo al presidente", dijo.

Lo que no puso problemas es que dirigentes de Unidas Podemos entren en la estructura del Gobierno, al ser preguntada cómo se sentiría un ministro con un secretario de Estado de otro partido.

Celaá restó importancia a ese hecho, y dijo que lo importante es trabajar en objetivos y fines compartidos, "luego habrá que acomodar las estructuras, pero siempre buscando que el resultado redunde en el bienestar de las personas". dijo.