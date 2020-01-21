Estás leyendo: El Gobierno estudiará rebajar el delito de sedición y no descarta penalizar los referéndums

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno estudiará rebajar el delito de sedición y no descarta penalizar los referéndums

Montero aclara que no entra en el acuerdo firmado con Unidas Podemos y que podría tramitar la reforma del Código Penal por el Grupo Socialista.

La portavoz del Gobierno María Jesús Montero junto a la ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias./ Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)
El Gobierno de coalición contempla rebajar las penas por el delito de sedición en el Código Penal, pero advierte de que esta decisión no está incluida en la acuerdo con Unidas Podemos. En su lugar, una hipotética reforma podría ser impulsada a través del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista en el Congreso de los Diputados.

La portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, indicó este martes que de momento el Ejecutivo no tiene una propuesta para la reforma del Código Penal en materias de delitos vinculados a lo ocurrido en Catalunya en el otoño caliente independentista de 2017 -la cúpula del procés ha sido condenada por el Tribunal Supremo por sedición con malversación-, pero sí la tiene el Grupo Socialista.

En este sentido, explicó que el PSOE cumplirá sus promesas en campaña electoral, entre ellas la revisión de delito de sedición. En un escenario muy abierto, su partido podría impulsar otra reforma volver a castigar en el Código Penal la convocatoria de referéndums que plantearan la independencia, como también prometió el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en campaña electoral.

Más allá de estos objetivos, una futurible revisión el Código Penal también afectaría al consentimiento sexual -que sólo sí sea sí-, o a las "agresiones medioambientales", según la portavoz del Gobierno. 

Así, Montero indicó que esas refomas deberán contar, además, con el apoyo mayoritario de la Cámara Baja, por lo que intentarán buscar el mayor consenso posible, evitando pronunciarse sobre qué formula barajan para el delito de sedición. Su objetivo, apuntaba, es que la futurible reforma capte el "sentir general" de la Cámara. 

No obstante, la intención será acercar posturas con sus socios de Unidas Podemos, que ya reclamó una reforma en relación al delito de sedición durante la campaña electoral del 10-N. De no lograrlo, siempre contarán con la opción de plantear estas modificaciones desde el grupo parlamentario. Y en cualquier escenario necesitará mayoría absoluta, difícil de conseguir dada la actual framentación parlamentaria. 


