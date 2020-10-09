Madrid
Al Gobierno se le ha agotado la paciencia con Isabel Díaz Ayuso. El Consejo de Ministros extraordinario de este viernes ha aprobado la declaración del estado de alarma en la Comunidad de Madrid, para mantener las medidas que permitan frenar la expansión del coronavirus.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ya ha trasladado a Ayuso que la situación sanitaria no permite esperar más, si bien la presidenta madrileña le ha reclamado más tiempo -mientras se evidenciaba la división existente en su Ejecutivo-. Ambos han acordado que sus respectivos equipos seguirán dialogando sobre los posibles futuros escenarios en los próximos 15 días.
Sánchez ha avisado a Ayuso de que la situación sanitaria no permite esperar más, mientras la presidenta regional le reclamaba tiempo
Sánchez trasladó ayer un ultimátum a Ayuso, si bien ésta se ha mantenido en sus posiciones. Tras la suspensión de su aplicación por parte del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM), Sánchez exigió a Ayuso que mantuviese el confinamiento perimetral de Madrid con una nueva Orden - en este caso fundamentada en una ley orgánica-, o bien que pidiese al Ejecutivo central la declaración del estado de alarma, y por tanto que ambos gobiernos caminaran juntos.
La tercera opción, la más drástica, pasaba por declarar el estado de alarma en Madrid, pero sin el visto bueno del Gobierno regional. Desde que Sánchez y Ayuso oficializaron su acercamiento, el 21 de septiembre, y pese a las maniobras, cambios de posición y dardos de Madrid, el Ejecutivo se ha resistido a aplicar esta herramienta sin el visto bueno de la presidenta regional, y ahora sostiene que no le ha quedado más remedio.
La decisión, además, la ha rubricado un Consejo de Ministros presidido por la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, con Sánchez de visita oficial junto al rey en Barcelona.
(Habrá ampliación)
