madrid
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, presentó este jueves los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022, recalcando que seis de cada diez euros de las Cuentas públicas se destinarán a gasto social, sin contar con los fondos europeos, una proporción histórica.
Montero indicó que se están superando todos los precedentes en inversión para la Juventud (12.500 millones); para Ciencia (13.300 millones) y que habrá "más recursos que nunca para sanidad, educación, dependencia y derechos sociales".
(Habrá ampliación)
