La ministra Portavoz confirma que se acelerarán las reuniones bilaterales y pide gestos a la Generalitat.

La ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez; el ministro de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, Félix Bolaños (d), y el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón (i), durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, este martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, afirmó que "hay un agotamiento social en torno al conflicto con Catalunya y de poner en la agenda sólo el tema soberanista", por ello apostó por abrir otros cauces de diálogo y de entendimiento.

Rodríguez confirmó que se van a acelerar las reuniones bilaterales entre el Gobierno y la Generalitat (se ha convocado para el 2 agosto) pero, sobre todo, para hablar de temas concretos, "como becas, infraestructuras, cercanías y un proyecto audiovisual" que, según dijo, son propuestas que importan a los ciudadanos.

La portavoz del Gobierno, en su segunda conferencia de prensa desde que ejerce el cargo, incidió en la idea en que el Gobierno de España quiere avanzar "en la concordia y la colaboración", sin obviar que en septiembre se aborde la mesa de diálogo con Catalunya.

La portavoz del Gobierno apela a recuperar el tiempo perdido

Pero, en este sentido, indicó que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, "ha dado muestras inequívocas de buscar el diálogo"; por lo que pidió también a la Generalitat de que sepa también optar por esta actitud.

Rodríguez indicó que sus primeras conversaciones con la Generalitat han sido muy positivas en este aspecto y cree que el objetivo que ambos les une es "recuperar el tiempo perdido para atender los importante".

Una y otra vez la portavoz del Gobierno indicó que el objetivo es atender a los problemas concretos de los ciudadanos catalanes, y que el compromiso del Ejecutivo es abordarlos sin cortapisa. Indicó que hay ya avances en algunos temas, pero la voluntad del Gobierno es mantener el diálogo para avanzar en otros asuntos donde todavía no hay acuerdo.


