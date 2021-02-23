Estás leyendo: El Gobierno espera que se puedan renovar todas las instituciones esta semana

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno espera que se puedan renovar todas las instituciones esta semana

Montero da la bienvenida al cambio de actitud del Partido Popular y apunta a que el acuerdo irá más allá del CGPJ.

MADRID, 23/02/2021.- La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros celebrado este martes en Moncloa.
MADRID, 23/02/2021.- La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros celebrado este martes en Moncloa. Zipi / EFE

La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, dio "la bienvenida" al cambio de actitud del Partido Popular y dijo que el Gobierno confía en que esta misma semana no sólo se renueve el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) sino también el resto de instituciones que están pendientes.

Montero recordó que queda todo un paquete de arquitectura institucional por renovar y que nunca debió pasar tanto tiempo para dicha renovación. En este sentido, incluyó el Consejo de Administración de RTVE, el Defensor del Pueblo, el Tribunal de Cuentas y otros.

La ministra indicó que la negociación es compleja y que se está negociando "como paquete" para intentar alcanzar un acuerdo global, e insistió en que si la actitud del Partido Popular "es sincera" todo apunta a que el acuerdo entre los dos partidos  puede llegar en breve.

Montero reiteró en torno a las negociaciones sobre el Consejo General del Poder Judicial que el Gobierno está negociando en nombre de los dos partidos que lo sustentan, y volvió a rechazar que el PP plantee vetos.

Montero indicó que se intentará buscar el mayor consenso posible con otras fuerzas parlamentarias

La ministra no quiso anticipar más, pero aseguró que en cuanto se cierre el acuerdo se dará a conocer y se ordenará inmediatamente su aprobación en el Congreso, para dar prioridad legislativa a todas las renovaciones pendientes, aunque previsiblemente la primera renovación será la del Consejo de Administración de RTVE.

Tampoco quiso anticipar la ministra Portavoz qué grado de acuerdo se puede alcanzar en el Congreso, pero indicó que se intentará buscar "el mayor consenso posible" con otras fuerzas parlamentarias. "Ojalá pudieran ser órganos renovados por unanimidad, pero si no es posible llegar a ese porcentaje, sí por la mayoría de las fuerzas políticas representadas", afirmó Montero.

