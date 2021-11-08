Estás leyendo: El Gobierno garantiza que nadie pagará impuestos de no obtener ganancia en la venta de una vivienda

El Gobierno garantiza que nadie pagará impuestos de no obtener ganancia en la venta de una vivienda

Propondrá dos vías para pagar el impuesto de plusvalías y será el ciudadano quien decida a cuál acogerse.

La ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez
La ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez.

madrid

Actualizado:

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este lunes un Real Decreto-Ley para el impuesto sobre la plusvalía municipal, en el que garantiza que nadie pagará dicho impuesto de no obtener ganancias en la venta de una vivienda.

Dicho Real Decreto se adapta a la sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional y permite a los contribuyentes elegir dos métodos de cálculo y optar por el que más les beneficie. Así, cada ciudadano podrá decidir o bien pagar aplicando los nuevos coeficientes sobre el valor catastral, en función de los años transcurridos desde la operación; o bien estimar el valor haciendo la diferencia entre el precio de la compra y de la venta.

La ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez, indicó que con esta decisión, además, se garantiza la suficiente financiera para los ayuntamientos, "que no tendrán que recortar los servicios que prestan", afirmó.

Hay que recordar que el Tribunal Constitucional anuló varios aspectos del impuesto sobre el incremento del valor de los terrenos de naturaleza urbana, también conocido como plusvalía municipal, y que este impuesto es una de las grandes fuentes de ingresos de los ayuntamientos.

El coeficiente del valor catastral se actualizará cada año

Aunque Rodríguez indicó que se conocerán más detalles técnicos sobre la nueva normativa, sí avanzó que el coeficiente del valor catastral se actualizará cada año vía presupuestaria.

La ministra Portavoz también destacó que había que dar una respuesta urgente a la decisión del Tribunal Constitucional y que el Gobierno es lo que ha hecho con todas las garantías y, sobre todo, pensando en la estabilidad financiera de los ayuntamientos. "Es un ingreso vital para muchos ayuntamientos y por eso el Gobierno ha actuado con toda celeridad, sobre todo, cuando ahora se están cerrando la mayoría de los presupuestos municipales", dijo la ministra Portavoz que, hasta hace unos meses, era la alcaldesa de Puertollano.

