Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno ahora no apoya la reforma de las mayorías para elegir al CGPJ

Pedirá a PSOE y Unidas Podemos que retiren la propuesta presentada en el Congreso.

El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, en el Congreso. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campos, ha anunciado este martes que el Gobierno pedirá a PSOE y Unidas Podemos que retiren las propuesta de modificar la mayoría parlamentaria para la elección de los miembros del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), dejando claro que el Ejecutivo no apoya ahora esta iniciativa.

El ministro anunció que seguirá negociando con el PP para intentar llegar a un acuerdo que, una vez más, avanzó que se puede producir "más pronto que tarde", pero en el marco de la actual legislación. Por ello, reiteró que que espera que ahora el PP dé el paso de llegar a un acuerdo, "porque urge que nos pongamos de acuerdo", insistió.

La decisión del Gobierno viene tras la postura expresada claramente por Bruselas para que España retirara definitivamente esta propuesta, al considerar que va contras las recomendaciones de la Unión Europea.

Campo explicó que ya ha comunicado esta decisión del Gobierno a la vicepresidenta de la Comisión Europea para Valores y Transparencia, Vera Jourová y, en este aspecto, dejó claro que el Gobierno no retomará esta propuesta aunque sigan bloqueadas las negociaciones.

