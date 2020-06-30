Estás leyendo: El Gobierno permitirá a los ayuntamientos gastar sus "ahorros" en la reconstrucción

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno permitirá a los ayuntamientos gastar sus "ahorros" en la reconstrucción

La ministra Portavoz, María Jesús Montero, dice que se está estudiando con la FEMP en "qué formato" y de "qué manera".

Caballero asegura que los ayuntamientos tienen "recursos para utilizar"
El presidente de la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP), Abel Caballero, EFE

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

La ministra Portavoz, María Jesús Montero, anunció este martes que el Gobierno permitirá a los ayuntamientos gastar el superávit que tienen en tareas de reconstrucción del país. 

La ministra admitió que es un tema que actualmente se está negociando con la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP), y que todavía se está estudiando en "qué formato" y de "qué manera" se utilizarán los "ahorros" municipales, como los calificó Montero.

En este sentido, la ministra de Hacienda apuntó que como objetivos prioritarios de esos fondos deben estar en la creación de empleo y también en todas las iniciativas de lucha contra el cambio climático.

Ayuntamientos de todos los signos políticos piden al Gobierno que les permitan gastar su superávit

La petición de que el Gobierno permita a los ayuntamientos gastar más fondo es compartida por municipios de todos los signos político, y en la propia Ejecutiva federal del PSOE del pasado lunes varios alcaldes pidieron al presidente del Gobierno que tome medidas para permitir este gasto.

Montero no quiso precisar más de las negociaciones, pero aseguró que se está trabajando intensamente "para coordinarnos y que el dinero público se emplee de la mejor manera posible".

Hasta ahora, el Gobierno ha sido muy reacio a que los ayuntamientos utilicen el superávit que tienen y que, según distintos cálculos, asciende a unos 100.00 millones de euros.

No obstante, desde la FEMP y con su presidente al frente, el socialista Abel Caballero, se lleva reivindicando desde hace meses que el Gobierno dé le paso y se insiste en la urgencia de tener estos fondos para poder atender las demandas de urgencia que tienen en sus respectivos municipios.

