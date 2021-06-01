Estás leyendo: El Gobierno rechaza incluir a Puigdemont en los indultos y quiere que sea juzgado

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno rechaza incluir a Puigdemont en los indultos y quiere que sea juzgado

No descarta incorporar a la mesa de diálogo a otros dirigentes aunque no pertenezca a los respectivos gobiernos.

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros celebrada este martes en Moncloa. Zipi / EFE

La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, descartó totalmente que el Ejecutivo pueda incluir al ex presidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, en los previsibles indultos a los líderes independentistas que prepara, y aseguró que el objetivo del Gobierno es que "sea juzgado por los tribunales".

Aunque legalmente el Gobierno tiene la posibilidad de incluir a Puigdemont en esta medida de gracia, la ministra cerró absolutamente esta puerta y dijo que lo que desea el Gobierno es su extradición cuanto antes.

Además, la ministra indicó que no descarta que se incorporen a la mesa de diálogo sobre Catalunya otros dirigentes independentistas que no sean del Gobierno como ha pedido ERC para incluir a Oriol Junqueras, aunque indicó que la decisión la tendrán que tomar en la próxima reunión que se celebre entre Pedro Sánchez y el nuevo president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés.

