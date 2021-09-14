La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, dio su pleno respaldo a la posición expresada minutos antes por el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, nombrando una delegación para la mesa de diálogo sobre Catalunya solo de miembros del Gobierno de la Generalitat de ERC y no aceptando los nombres propuestos por Junt, ya que tres de ellos no formaban parte del Ejecutivo catalán.

Rodríguez dejó muy claro que "no hay otro marco que la mesa de diálogo sea de equipos de ambos Gobiernos", aunque también precisó que deben ser "ellos" los que tienen que "organizarse" para designar la delegación correspondiente. Lo que sí aseguró la Portavoz, es que la mesa de diálogo se reunirá este miércoles.

La Portavoz dejó muy claro que el Gobierno no se hubiera sentado con una delegación por personas que no formaran parte de Govern, aunque no quiso entrar a valorar los nombres que había planteado Junt para asistir a la reunión.

Rodríguez insistió en que Aragonés es la persona legitimada para decidir quiénes representan a su Gobierno, y destacó la importancia de que reúnan antes del encuentro el presidente de Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; con el presidente de la Generalitat.

En lo que sí insistió la Portavoz del Gobierno es que desde La Moncloa se va al encuentro con ganas de negociar, "y, sobre todo, con la necesidad de recuperar el diálogo entre España y Catalunya", dijo.

(Habrá ampliación)