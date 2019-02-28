El Consejo de Ministros no lleva los cambios en la reforma laboral, pero sí aprobará el decreto de Vivienda

El Consejo de Ministros de este viernes no llevará ninguna de las medidas pactadas con los sindicatos para modificar la reforma laboral, pero sí ha incluido a última hora aprobar el decreto de vivienda, tras alcanzar un acuerdo con Unidos Podemos y parte de grupos de la Cámara, que le permitirán su aprobación.
La negociación sobre el decreto de vivienda se ha postergado hasta última hora y, de hecho, ni en el índice oficial del Consejo de Ministros se incluía el asunto anoche que, no obstante, será aprobado en la reunión de este viernes.
El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, estuvo toda la jornada del jueves negociando los apoyos suficientes, y cerrando acuerdos en materia de desahucios y en los máximos del precio del alquiler, logrando finalmente una posición de consenso.
De esta forma, es muy probable que este decreto ley llegue a tiempo para ser convalidado por la Diputación Permanente antes de las próximas elecciones generales del 28 de abril.
Lo que sigue parado son los cambios de la reforma laboral, y ni la ultractividad, ni los horarios, ni la prevalencia del convenio sectorial -tres puntos claves para los sindicatos y sobre los que hay acuerdo- serán aprobados por el Consejo de Ministros, aunque desde el Ejecutivo se insiste en que todavía hay tiempo para hacerlo.
El permiso de paternidad, en el aire
Lo que sí aprobará el Gobierno es un decreto ley con medidas en favor de la igualdad laboral entre hombres y mujeres. No obstante, se desconoce si en el mismo decreto se incluirá la ampliación del permiso de paternidad a 16 semanas. Según informó Europa Press, el Gobierno no precisó anoche si finalmente iba a esta medida, a la que se oponían frontalmente los empresarios.
También el último Consejo de Ministros antes de la convocatoria oficial de las elecciones, el próximo 5 de marzo, dará el visto bueno a otro real decreto ley por el que se aprueban las medidas de contingencia ante un Brexit sin acuerdo. De hecho, será el propio ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, quien comparezca tras la reunión para explicar dichas medidas.
Comentarios
