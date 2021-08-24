madrid
La ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez, adelantó la decisión que este miércoles deberá tomar la Diputación Permanente del Congreso, al asegurar que no serán aprobadas las peticiones de la oposición para que el presidente del Gobierno compareciera en el pleno para dar explicaciones sobre la situación de Afganistán y la subida constante del recibo de la luz este verano.
Rodríguez indicó que será el nuevo ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, José Manuel Albares; y la ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera; los que darán explicaciones en la Cámara Baja; así como la ministra Carolina Darias en cuanto a la evolución de la pandemia.
La ministra Portavoz indicó que quedan ya pocos días para el inicio de la actividad parlamentaria habitual y que el control del Gobierno y al propio presidente en estos temas está más que garantizado.
No obstante, aseguró que Sánchez se ha puesto al frente de la crisis afganas y que personalmente está coordinado toda la operación y la labor que está realizando España, para la que no ahorró autoelogios de la labor hecha por el Gobierno: "España ha dado una lección de grandeza", llegó a decir.
En este sentido, sí quiso poner en valor el apoyo dado al Gobierno por el líder de la oposición, Pablo Casado, en cuanto a la gestión que se está haciendo sobre la crisis en Afganistán. Rodríguez celebró que Casado haya "recuperado el sentido de Estado" y aprovechó para pedirle que siga en esa senda y aborde la renovación de los órganos constitucionales que sigue pendiente.
La ministra Portavoz no quiso adelantar nada sobre valoraciones políticas del conflicto afgano, limitándose a reiterar que el objetivo del Gobierno es, sobre todo, la evacuación del mayor número de personas posibles. "Tiempo habrá después de cómo afrontar la situación", dijo.
