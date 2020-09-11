El presidente de la Junta de Extremadura y portavoz del Consejo Territorial del PSOE, Guillermo Fernández Vara, apuntó este viernes que el Gobierno no preparará un nuevo real decreto sobre cómo gestionar el superávit de los ayuntamientos, pero apuntó que algunas partes del decreto que no salió adelante en el Congreso podrían ser recogidas en la ley de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado u en otras leyes.

Vara, tras la reunión del Consejo Territorial del PSOE presidida por Pedro Sánchez, indicó que la voluntad de los socialistas es seguir buscando una solución para dar salida al superávit de los ayuntamientos, pero también denunció la actitud de los partidos que rechazaron el real decreto en el Congreso: "Si alguien vota para tumbar algo, debe asumir las consecuencias", afirmó.

El portavoz socialista no quiso precisar más, e indicó que será la Ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, la que deba concretar las fórmulas en las que se está pensando, pero descartó utilizar la misma vía que hasta ahora: "Lo que no es posible es estar haciendo decretos leyes todas las semanas. Se lleva un decreto, se defiende, y el pleno decide no convalidarlo, y se vuelve a los palacios de invierno. La gente tiene que ser consciente de las consecuencias de los actos cuando uno vota sí, no, o se abstiene", insistió.



